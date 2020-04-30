Two local nonprofits have provided almost $45,000 in direct financial relief to 95 Yakima Valley families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nuestra Casa, based in Sunnyside, and La Casa Hogar, in Yakima, announced the grant funding from the Ellison Foundation last Wednesday.
Exactly a week later, La Casa’s Executive Director Laura Armstrong was on her way to the office to organize mailing out the checks to the families.
“We have been excited to be able to turn this fund around, and to be able to do it so quickly,” she said.
The nonprofits received 163 total requests for aid and are distributing the grant money across 95 families, with about a third of recipients living in the Lower Valley and the rest residing in Yakima, Moxee and Selah.
The majority of recipients came from a family with at least three people, although about a quarter of applicants had no children, Armstrong said.
Nuestra Casa’s Executive Director Caty Padilla said applicants’ top needs were financial assistance for utilities, rent and food. Of the applicants, 93% did not qualify for unemployment benefits or didn’t know if they did, Padilla said.
“We hope these families are now one check away from other worries, and also that they have the feeling of not being alone,” Padilla said. “We hope they know there are people out there who understand and are willing to help.”
The groups hope to continue leveraging resources for families in financial distress.
“We’re getting more requests than we can fund,” Armstrong said. “There will be another round, but we aren’t sure when.”
What other resources are out there?
The groups are helping to connect callers to other funds and state resources, including the recently instituted Disaster Cash Assistance Program and a nonprofit COVID-19 fund for undocumented individuals.
A major concern for some of those callers is whether accepting financial aid will hurt their future chances for obtaining residency.
“There are a lot of questions about the different forms of relief, if they qualify, and then if they do qualify, if it will impact public charge,” Armstrong said, referring to a Trump administration immigration rule. “That question continues to be a large topic where there is more education needed.”
More information on the other programs:
- The COVID-19 Relief Fund for Undocumented Folks: The fund, which recently passed the $1 million mark of available funds, is administered through the nonprofit organization Scholarship Junkies, in collaboration with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, the Washington Dreamers Coalition, and the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. The fund’s aim is to provide direct financial assistance, averaging $500 to $1,000, to undocumented people in Washington hit by the pandemic.
People do not need residency status to apply. Accepting aid will not count toward public charge determinations. Information at www.scholarshipjunkies.org/relief.
- The Disaster Cash Assistance Program: The Department of Social and Health Services instituted the DCAP program on April 17. The aim is to help some Washingtonians who wouldn’t normally qualify for cash benefits to meet basic needs, including shelter, utilities, clothing, minor medical care, household supplies or transportation costs. The program is available to households for only one month in a yearlong period during the state of the emergency. Income restrictions apply. People do not have to be citizens to apply, and applicants’ information will not be shared with federal immigration services.
People who want to apply for funds can submit applications online at WashingtonConnection.org and then call the Customer Service Center for the interview, or call the center and complete the entire process by calling 877-501-2233. The service center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is experiencing high volumes of calls and callers may need to wait; the best time to call is before 11 a.m., while the busiest time is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.