Updated coronavirus numbers weren't available from the Yakima Health District on Friday evening.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 59.8% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 50.9% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 42.3% are fully vaccinated. Yakima County had 114.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 30 to May 13.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
Free vaccine clinics are available at the following locations without an appointment on Saturday:
• 9 a.m. to noon, Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Northwest University, 200 University Parkway
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m., MLK Jr. Elementary School, 2000 S. 18th St. Union Gap
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Union Gap School, 3201 Fourth St. Union Gap
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.