Crowds await announcement of the daily Enchantments permit lottery winners at the Wenatchee River Ranger District office in Leavenworth in 2019. 

 Carly Reed / USDA Forest Service

Overnight wilderness permit reservations for the Enchantments in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness have been canceled through May 31, the Forest Service announced Wednesday.

Permit holders who won the popular lottery for reservations from May 15-31 will be refunded. Wilderness manager Carly Reed called it a "very difficult decision" but it was necessary to comply with social distancing guidelines, according to the release.

"We recognize that in order to obtain a permit to enter the Enchantments many have had to plan ahead potentially for months," Reed said in the release. "We sincerely apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience this cancellation may cause, but public and employee safety is our number one priority."

Cancellations of Enchantments overnight permits will be reassessed on a two-week basis until it is safe to reopen. The daily walk-up lottery at the Wenatchee River Ranger Station will be suspended for the 2020 season. As compensation, the Forest Service will add one permit each for the Colchuck, Eightmile, Stuart and Snow Lakes zones and up to eight individuals in the Core Zone on a first-come, first-serve basis.

