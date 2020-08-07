The latest numbers — just 32 new COVID-19 cases reported countywide on Friday — continue to show that Yakima County is headed in the right direction.
It was the 13th straight day that cases failed to top 100, including several days with fewer than 50 new cases. Wednesday's total of 29 new cases was the lowest number for a single day since May.
A total of 10,774 people in Yakima County have tested positive since the Yakima Health District started keeping track in March. Triple-digit daily case reports were routine through May and June and into July. But an increase in the number of people wearing face masks has been credited with slowing the spread of the disease.
The health district reported one more death Friday, bringing the total to 204 dead. Hospitalizations were down to 22 Friday from 28 on Thursday. Five people were intubated, down from eight Thursday. And 101 more people are now considered recovered, bringing that total to 8,397.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan, meaning restrictions on most businesses are in place. A statewide face-mask mandate also remains in effect. And testing continues.
Free testing is available next week at:
• Yakima: Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, from 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
• Sunnyside: Fiesta Foods, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway, from 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The organization that does the testing, Medical Teams International, this week issued a call for additional volunteers. There's a high need for people with relevant experience such as clinicians, according to a news release from the organization.
“We have an urgent need for volunteers to sustain this response that’s benefiting so many people and communities across the Yakima region,” Cindy Breilh, medical executive director of U.S. programs said in the release. “It’s our privilege to serve here, and we’re deeply grateful to those who have already answered the call and partnered with us to serve their neighbors. We know we are making a difference together.”
Those interested in volunteering can apply at www.medicalteams.org.