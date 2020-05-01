More than 300 people gathered in front of the Yakima County courthouse to push back against Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order Friday afternoon.
Police blocked off Second Street after about 20 minutes as the still-growing crowd spilled into the parking spots and median before finally moving to the green space south of the courthouse. Co-organizer Sandra Belzer Brendale said the event was one of nine held throughout the state, mostly on the east side, to speak out against business closures on Law Day.
"Science doesn't back this closure," Brendale said. "Science backs this up: If you're sick, stay home.
"We used to stay home when we were sick. Now we take something to pretend we're not sick and we go contaminate people."
Local health officials said Wednesday it's too early to discuss lifting restrictions in Yakima County, which has an average of 35 new cases a day and 48 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Inslee extended his stay-at-home order through May 31 on Friday, laying out a four-step re-opening plan.
Inslee addressed concerns from people who are frustrated by the timeline by saying the vast majority of Washingtonians do not want to see their relatives die of COVID-19.
"The vast number of Washingtonians accept that this is a community interest that we have and we’re all working together," he said during a news conference Friday. "If we stick together for a while longer, we won’t lose the gains we’ve made."
Brendale brought a megaphone and began a series of speeches criticizing government overreach while a petition was passed around to encourage county officials to open local businesses. Other speakers included Yakima Council member Jason White and his friend Kenton Gartrell, who lost the District 1 Yakima Council race in November.
Supporters held a variety of signs and American flags, as well as yellow flags inscribed with the message "Don't Tread on Me." Speakers blamed Inslee, the health department and the media for restricting freedoms and hurting the economy.
Brendale said sick or at-risk people should stay home or wear a mask, but noted it's their choice go out and said others should worry about themselves. She's hopeful the pandemic will encourage people to be more conscious about their health and the spread of diseases. A few people in the crowd wore masks.
Yakima resident Carol Johnston, 72, said she believes the virus shouldn't stop businesses from opening again and life returning to normal.
"The truth is nobody knows the truth because everything's been blown out of proportion," she said. "It's hurting us. I'm not worried at all."
A woman who identified herself only as Cindy stayed in the bed of a pickup truck to maintain her distance while showing support for the group's message. She just recently returned to her job at a veterinary clinic after seven weeks and said her daughter works on the front lines in health care in the Seattle area.
"There is something about being cautious," she said. "I agree with that, but we overreached and that's not right."