Yakima County saw 101 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday, according to the Yakima Health District. More free testing sites will be set up around the county this week.
The case update brings the number of total cases to 3,066 with 87 deaths, according to the health district’s website.
Of the 87 deaths, 83 had underlying health conditions.
The county continues to see a high number of new cases each day. There were 107 new cases Sunday with three new deaths. On Saturday, there were 83 new cases without any additional deaths.
The total number of cases doesn’t represent the number of people currently infected. The health district has been counting cases since mid-March, and 1,106 people have since recovered.
Yakima County has seen 634 new cases over the past eight days, which averages to 31 new cases daily per 100,000 people.
More than 12,700 coronavirus tests have been administered in Yakima County, with a 23% positive rate, according to state Department of Health numbers on Sunday. Community testing sites were set up around the county last week, and more are scheduled this week.
Mobile testing
Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District will provide free mobile testing at several sites from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next week:
Tuesday: Mabton High School, 500 B St., Mabton; and Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave., Toppenish.
Wednesday: Naches Elementary School, 151 Bonlow Drive, Naches; and Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way, Zillah.
Thursday: State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; and the White Swan Dental Clinic, 80 Birdsong Lane, White Swan.
Friday: Valley Mall parking lot (farmers market area), 2529 Main St., Union Gap; and Wapato, location to be determined.
Testing will be available for anyone with coronavirus symptoms. Call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to schedule an appointment. The Washington National Guard is helping organize the testing events.
Individuals who are tested for COVID-19 at the community-based testing sites should expect to receive results via a phone call within three days from the date of the test. If it’s been four days and you have not received your results, call 509-225-2088. Results are only available over the phone.
Everyone who has been tested for COVID-19 should follow the instructions provided and remain at home under isolation pending test results.