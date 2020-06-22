Yakima County reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
There are now 6,596 confirmed cases, according to an evening update from the Yakima Health District. That’s an increase from 6,476 cases Sunday.
The county also reported three more deaths, for a total of 127. Of that total, 120 have had other health conditions.
The district reported six COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
There are 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Yakima County. Thirteen are on ventilators.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients remained at 2,997 Monday. The Yakima Health District designates a recovered status to anyone who has had 28 or more days since a positive COVID-19 test and are not hospitalized or deceased.
-- Mai Hoang