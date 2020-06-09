Yakima County saw 80 new COIVD-19 cases Tuesday and three more deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,009 and deaths to 99, according to the Yakima Health District.
The rate of confirmed cases is more than 611 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s phase risk assessment.
The county cannot move into Phase 2 of opening the economy until the rate of new cases drops below 25 per 100,000 over a 14-day span.
Hospitalizations due to the virus remained at 44 Tuesday and the number of intubated patients dropped to 12, down from 14 the day before.
Of the 99 COVID-19 patients who have died, 89 had underlying health conditions.
The county has been tracking cases since mid-March, and 1,877 patients have since recovered.
There are differences in the way the state Department of Health and the Yakima County Health District are tracking deaths.
The health district only counts deaths influenced by COVID-19 complications, while the state includes all deaths in which the deceased tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, the state reported county’s death toll at 104, compared to the 99 reported by the health district.
The difference between to two variations have not been drastic, amounting to anywhere between four and five on average, said Health District spokeswoman Lillian Bravo.