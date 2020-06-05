Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima County increased by 158 overnight, with two more deaths, health officials reported Friday.
As of Friday evening, Yakima County reported 4,392 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel cororavirus since mid-March. Coronavirus-related deaths increased on Friday to 94.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Yakima County increased to 43, and 12 are intubated. A total of 1,523 people have recovered.
Lilián Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District, answered several questions regarding the county’s COVID-19 data on Friday.
What counts as a coronavirus case?
The Yakima case count is made of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 tests. After a provider gives an individual a COVID-19 test, the specimen collected is sent to a laboratory. The local health district frequently works with the state Department of Health’s public health laboratory, but commercial laboratories also are used to analyze tests.
If an individual is tested multiple times and tests positive, only the first result is used in the county counts.
How are numbers validated and confirmed?
The result is confirmed at the laboratory level. Once the result is confirmed, the laboratory will send the positive or negative result to the provider who sent the test and the state Department of Health. The test result is also entered into the Washington Disease Reporting System, the statewide database for infectious diseases.
The provider notifies the health district of results, and officials use those results to compile a line list the health district uses to update its website. The Yakima Health District also is notified of results by the state Department of Health and pulls reports from the Washington Disease Reporting System for cross-reference.
The information the health district receives locally through providers tends to be about 24 hours ahead of the data the Department of Health has, but, in general, the figures from the Department of Health and the database are consistent with the local line list.
Are we getting more cases because of more testing?
Out of the 158 new cases reported Friday, 31.6% were from community testing sites. The remaining 68.4% of new cases were from tests given by a hospital or health care provider.
"While we are happy to increase our testing capabilities, we still have significant amount of community based COVID-19 infection," Bravo said.
As the health district tests more individuals, it would ideally see the percentage of positive tests go down, but the exact opposite is happening. It continues to get higher. The percentage of tests with a positive result has increased over the last few weeks from 20% to 25%.
Why are there sometimes conflicting COVID-19 case counts between what an employer has and what is reported to public health officials?
After the state Department of Health receives notification of a positive case, it contacts the patient to get information, such as location and place of employment.
There’s a possibility that a person reports a case to an employer but did not disclose the name of the employer to the Department of Health. It's also possible that an employee provides a place of employment when talking to the Department of Health but does not inform an employer about a positive test.