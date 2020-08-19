A streak of three straight days in the 20s ended but the daily coronavirus count in Yakima County remained relatively low with 43 new cases on Wednesday.
That marked the sixth consecutive day with fewer than 60 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 11,333 since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. The Yakima Health District reported three more deaths to raise that number to 218.
The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized dropped by two to 21, with four people intubated. A total of 9,515 people have recovered.
Criteria for moving Yakima County forward from its modified Phase 1 of the state's four-stage reopening plan call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days.
From July 30 to Aug. 12, Yakima County had 232 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health. The state also looks at hospital readiness, testing and the transmission rate.
The state has indefinitely paused counties moving to new phases. But it has allowed Yakima County to add more activity, such as curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.
The health district is now providing televised briefings every two weeks, so it didn't have an update on Wednesday. The next live update is at 1 p.m. Aug. 26, with a broadcast in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. They air on the City of Yakima Facebook page and on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194.