The Yakima Health District reported 36 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Sunday and Monday.
The county has had 12,850 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Eight people were hospitalized as of Monday, with three intubated. A total of 11,963 people have recovered, an increase of 19 since Saturday.
Yakima County had 84 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 2-15. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Nearby, the Benton Franklin Health District reported 207 new cases Saturday through Monday, the Tri-City Herald reported — 124 in Benton County and 83 in Franklin County.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
A new testing site opens at Yakima State Fair Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and runs through the end of the year.
The free drive-thru site, organized by the Yakima Health District and community partners, is designed to test up to 500 people per day. Preregistration is available.
You can visit the site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Thursdays. All visitors are required to wear face masks and remain in their cars.