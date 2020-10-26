201021-yh-news-covidtestingoptions-4.jpg

FILE — Medical Teams International’s Inessa Kondratyeva, left, checks in a motorist at a drive-up COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the parking lot of Yakima County Emergency Services Department in Union Gap, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

The Yakima Health District reported 36 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Sunday and Monday. 

The county has had 12,850 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district

Eight people were hospitalized as of Monday, with three intubated. A total of 11,963 people have recovered, an increase of 19 since Saturday

Yakima County had 84 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 2-15. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks. 

Nearby, the Benton Franklin Health District reported 207 new cases Saturday through Monday, the Tri-City Herald reported — 124 in Benton County and 83 in Franklin County.

Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.

A new testing site opens at Yakima State Fair Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and runs through the end of the year.

The free drive-thru site, organized by the Yakima Health District and community partners, is designed to test up to 500 people per day. Preregistration is available.

You can visit the site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Thursdays. All visitors are required to wear face masks and remain in their cars.