New COVID-19 cases remained in double digits for a second day in a row with 75 recorded countywide Monday and two more deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
There were 71 new cases reported Sunday, capping a week that saw 100 fewer cases than the previous week.
The county saw 765 new cases between June 22 and 28. There were 865 new cases the previous week, according to health district figures.
The decline brings the county's two-week infection rate to about 600 per 100,000 people compared to the county's high-mark of more than 714 per 100,000 people earlier this month.
More people wearing masks in public is helping improve the numbers, health officials have said.
A couple weeks ago, local businesses launched a "Mask Up, Open Up" campaign. Gov. Jay Inslee's order requiring businesses statewide to only serve customers wearing masks took effect last week.
Monday’s report brings the county’s case total 7,316 with 138 deaths since mid-March. Of the 7,316 cases, more than half — 3,772 — have recovered, the health district reported.
As of Monday evening, there were 46 patients hospitalized with 12 of them on ventilators.
Despite the apparent decline in new cases, the community must remain vigilant about following social distancing and mask rules, health officials said.
While the county is seeing a recent flattening of new cases, other areas of the state are starting to see increases, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
Upward trends have shown recently in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, according to a recent report.
Mask distribution
Hoping to keep people wearing masks in public here, the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is teaming with the health district to assure there are plenty to go around.
Free masks will be handed out before the Fourth of July weekend at two community drive-through sites.
● Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Steel Structures America, 804 Zillah Drive, Zillah.
● Thursday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley Mall in the southeast corner of the parking lot, South First Street and Valley Mall Boulevard.
Members of the Civil Air Patrol will help hand out masks.