Consuelo Rodriguez de Negrete, a research assistant at Pacific Northwest University, tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband came home with the virus.
Her husband only had light symptoms — a fever, eye pain — that disappeared after a week. But Rodriguez de Negrete became very sick.
About four days after she noticed she was ill, she also started having trouble breathing. An ambulance transported her to the hospital. But Rodriguez de Negrete said there were so many other people there with COVID-19 symptoms, more serious than hers, that the hospital didn’t have any space for her.
“My thought and my feeling was that they told me to go home, and if I got worse, I was to come back,” she said, her words conveyed during a weekly Yakima Health District briefing by a Spanish interpreter.
Rodriguez de Negrete said about 10 days passed before she felt she could breathe normally again. She described the entire experience as stressful and scary. She encouraged people to follow health recommendations to minimize the spread of the virus to others.
“There’s nothing that can make this virus go away but time,” she said. “Don’t feel shame or discrimination for wearing a mask. Everyone is susceptible. Anyone could get this virus.”
Signs of improvement
Yakima County remains in Phase 1 and is not close to reopening according to key metrics in the state’s “Safe Start” plan. But during a weekly Wednesday briefing, Yakima Health District’s Lilian Bravo and the county’s health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said the county has seen improvements.
Bravo said the county is not yet in the clear, with more than 700 new cases and 10 additional deaths in the past week. But other numbers offer hope, including that Yakima is now in its fourth consecutive day of new cases under 100, as well as lower hospitalizations from the county’s peak in mid-June.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Bravo said. “But we are still very much in a precarious situation and we can’t let our guard down.”
Everson said the county’s cases peaked about three weeks ago, when the district was reporting about 150 new cases per day. This past week, that average decreased to about 100 to 110 daily reported cases, Everson said.
Everson attributed the decline in cases to people staying home, wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart.
But she added that there are still too many people not following those recommendations. A review of contact tracing data from the Department of Health showed people who tested positive in Yakima County attended a “disheartening” number of birthday parties, weddings, Father's Day celebrations, baby showers, and other group gatherings, Everson said.
Everson said she’s closely watching hospitalization data, not only for COVID-19 patients but also capacity for health care staff to provide services to non-COVID positive patients. She also looks at the level of care needed by patients, including whether they need ventilators, intensive care or a transfer to another facility.
She also looks at death rates as a key metric about whether the county could safely move past Phase 1.
Testing
The Yakima Health District is now emphasizing testing for anyone who had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Everson reminded people that close contact means being within 6 feet of people for more than 15 minutes. The district plans to increase the number of daily testing sites in the upcoming weeks, she said.
Bravo said it takes between three and five days on average for individuals who are tested to receive their results. Everson stressed that infected individuals can be contagious for up to 14 days, with research suggesting people are most contagious around the time of their diagnosis.
The district officials encouraged residents to follow health recommendations during upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, using the slogan, “Unite in safety. Wear a mask.”
“I’m looking forward to the day when we don’t lose any more of our community members to COVID-19,” Everson said.