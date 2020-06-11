Yakima County logged another 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Yakima Health District data.
The county had 5,259 confirmed cases Thursday. The county’s death toll remained at 103 people, of whom 95 had underlying health conditions.
There are 47 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with nine intubated.
A total of 2,029 people have recovered since the health district started tracking data in mid-March.
Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan, and is far from state targets to reopen because of a large number of cases over the past two weeks, its transmission rate and hospitalizations.
In response, the health district and Emergency Management are distributing thousands of masks through businesses, cities, churches and community groups. In the city of Yakima, masks are available at local grocery stores. A list of other locations around the county is available on the Yakima Valley Emergency Management Facebook page.
For information on testing, contact your health care provider or call 211.