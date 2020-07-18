While state health officials warn that Washington is in an “explosive” situation with the spread of the new coronavirus, Yakima County continues to show positive signs.
“Transmission continues to increase or accelerate across most of Washington state and will continue to do so unless concrete steps are taken to stop the spread,” according to a report released by the state Department of Health. “All indicators of the extent of viral spread are higher than last week, with the exception of Yakima (County).”
Researchers noted that Yakima’s transmission number — an estimate on how many people each person with COVID-19 will infect — was at 0.94, slightly higher than the previous report that showed {a href=”https://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/coronavirus/update/report-yakima-county-coronavirus-transmission-rate-slowing-while-state-is-increasing/article_13e098c8-3f69-5ad9-b5d7-f8625f4300a3.htmlhttps://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/coronavirus/update/report-yakima-county-coronavirus-transmission-rate-slowing-while-state-is-increasing/article_13e098c8-3f69-5ad9-b5d7-f8625f4300a3.html” target=”_blank”}Yakima County at 0.93{/a}, which officials said suggests Yakima’s sudden drop — the value was 2 in early June — was plateauing.
But the number is lower than the total for Eastern Washington, which is at 1.41. Western Washington is at 1.54.
The report notes that Yakima County has shown a marked decline in coronavirus transmission due to increased use of face masks, while Spokane County has seen rapid spread. Yakima Health District officials have reported {a href=”https://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/coronavirus/update/coronavirus-update-testing-more-available-as-virus-spread-continues-to-slow-68-new-cases/article_a3a47ead-9607-5cb8-9f0c-6e552f288be1.html” target=”_blank”}about 95% of people{/a} observed in public are wearing masks.
“The recent progress in Yakima highlights that nearly universal public masking is a critical part of regaining control of the epidemic, in addition to physical distancing and limiting social contacts and gathering,” the report said.
The Centers for Disease Control says masks are most effective when worn {a href=”https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html” target=”_blank”}over the nose and mouth{/a} and secured under the chin. Having one’s nose uncovered renders the mask ineffective.
Researchers at the Institute of Disease Modeling in Bellevue, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Microsoft partnered with the DOH on the report.
COVID-19 numbers
Yakima Health District officials reported an additional 156 cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday, with 45 cases of that total coming from an Indian Health Services data import.
The Indian Health Services numbers came from rapid test kits that were reported to the state Department of Health from May 20-July 10 but were not identified as Yakima County residents until recently. The local health district added those numbers to the total count on Thursday and Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County since mid-March is 9,431, with 6,526 people recovered.
No additional deaths were reported, with the death toll remaining at 179. Thirty people were hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, with two intubated.