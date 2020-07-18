Other developments

MASK GIVEAWAY: Free masks will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in Sunnyside at the Harrison Middle School parking lot, 810 S. 16th St.

WALK-UP TESTING: Registration-free COVID-19 testing will be offered Tuesday-Friday at the Yakima YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center, 3908 N. River Road in Yakima. The site is in addition to drive-up testing offered by the National Guard, and is a change from previously announced locations. Call 211 for more information or go to the Yakima Health District website.

KITTITAS COUNTY FAIR: The Kittitas County Fair will not happen this year in person, a news release said Saturday. Organizers had hoped to do a youth livestock show and drive-up food fair, but new state limits this week made that impossible, they said. The fair usually happens over Labor Day weekend in Ellensburg. Efforts are in the works for an online 4-H and FFA livestock sale, the release said.