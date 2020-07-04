The Yakima Health District reported one new death from COVID-19 Saturday, and new cases in Yakima County were again under 100.
The Yakima Health District reported 7,742 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Saturday, up 75 from Friday. Yakima County had seen new cases dip below 100 for six out of the last seven days, a welcome trend from several weeks ago when the district reported an average of 150 new cases per day.
The latest death reported Saturday brings the total to 142. Out of that number, 138 had underlying health conditions.
There were 42 residents hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. There were 10 intubated, an increase of 1.
As of Saturday, 4,286 residents were considered recovered, a nearly 8% increase from just a day earlier. A case is deemed recovered when it has been 28 or more days since a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and the resident is not hospitalized or deceased. About 55.4% of cases have been deemed recovered. The health district began tracking cases in mid-March.
Yakima County moved into Phase 1.5 of the state's reopening plan on Friday, allowing additional business activity to commence. Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for the Yakima Health District, expressed optimism Thursday about the county's progress, and urged people not to relax on health precautions like wearing masks and staying home when possible.
She said she is keeping a close eye on hospitalizations and the number of test results that come back positive for COVID-19, among other numbers. A total of 24% of people tested for COVID-19 in Yakima County in the prior week had positive results, according to the state Department of Health. That number has decreased; it was 31% in early June.