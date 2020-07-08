People in Yakima County are getting more consistent about wearing a face covering in public, which experts say is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Building on this trend is important because viral transmission remains high in the Valley, including 120 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to Yakima County health officials.
The county has tallied 8,138 confirmed cases since March. Forty people are in the hospital, with nine intubated. Five new deaths were reported Wednesday, raising the death toll to 159.
The Yakima Health District said 4,950 people have recovered, a number which was corrected Wednesday.
The ray of hope in those numbers is that there’s been a sharp increase in people wearing face masks in public, particularly since Gov. Jay Inslee’s June 26 order that businesses in Yakima County couldn’t serve people without face coverings. That order was expanded statewide on Tuesday.
“I’ve been very pleased to see how fast we’ve seen our personal habits change,” Inslee said during a news conference Tuesday. “In Selah it went from 35% to 60 to maybe 90 (percent wearing masks) in a month, so this is working in a large degree in many places.”
Though she didn’t have specific numbers available during the Yakima Health District briefing Wednesday, Yakima Health District community health specialist Erika Ochoa said the weekly mask surveys the district conducts throughout the county have certainly shown a significant increase in mask use.
Safe and effective
Wearing masks is effective, said Dr. William Elliott, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences chairman of biomedical sciences. In fact, they were the most effective method tested in a study recently published by the medical journal The Lancet. It looked at how transmission risk is affected by masks, distance and eye protection.
“The masks had a highly significant 85% reduction in the risk of viral transmission,” Elliott said. “So that is very effective. In fact it’s even more effective than physical distancing. ... If you look at the numbers the face masks are numerically the most effective way of preventing viral transmission.”
There may be legitimate reasons for some people, such as those on oxygen due to chronic respiratory problems, to not wear masks. But for nearly everyone they are safe and effective, Elliott said.
“In terms of looking at a real, strong reason not to wear a mask, I can’t think of one offhand,” he said.
Even children should wear them if they’re willing and able to keep them on, Elliott said. The reason they’re not required to wear masks isn’t health-related; it’s practical.
“It’s more like children being told to brush their teeth,” he said. “Yes, everybody should do it. The reality is some kids just don’t, even when you threaten them with all kinds of bad things and reward them with candy.”
If you need a mask, the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management will host drive-through mask distribution events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Sears parking lot at Valley Mall in Union Gap and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop in Toppenish.
For information about COVID-19 testing, call 211.