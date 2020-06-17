State dashboard

A total of 698 people per 100,000 were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks in Yakima County, according to the state Department of Health as of midnight Tuesday. That number is the highest in the state. About 28% of people who were tested in the past week for COVID-19 tested positive in Yakima County, according to updated data.

Those numbers, along with the transmission rate and hospitalizations, are used to determine if a county can progress in the state’s reopening plan.