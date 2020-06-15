Efforts to encourage mask wearing are taking hold in Yakima County, and health officials encourage people to keep up efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Recent efforts to encourage mask wearing are helping, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said Monday. While a matter of weeks ago it was unusual to see someone masked in public, she said the opposite is now true. Still, she said there is more work to be done and asked community members to comply with public health measures.
Yakima County had 116 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death as of Monday evening, according to the Yakima Health District.
The new case numbers bring the total cases in the county to 5,727. Since mid-March, there have been 111 deaths. A total of 2,344 people have recovered.
As of Monday, 50 people were hospitalized, with 10 intubated.
Concentrating on Yakima
Yakima County is a hot spot in the state for the virus, with infection rates showing little sign of decreasing, according to a state report released Saturday. It’s one of six counties that hasn’t seen a peak in cases yet.
As of two weeks ago, the transmission rate was around 2 locally, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said during a state press briefing Monday afternoon. That means for each person infected with the virus, two others are infected on average. This quickly branches out, creating more community transmission.
Yakima County far outpaces other counties statewide in transmission, measured by a metric called R-naught, state epidemiology of communicable diseases Scott Lindquist said.
“The R-naught value, or any other number of case rates, are so much higher in Yakima than other parts of the state that I think if anyone in the state really needs to concentrate on social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, the disinfection, all the care to reopening, it is clearly Yakima County,” he said.
Lindquist said the onus to reduce transmission and prevent the virus’ return as counties reopen is on local communities.
Protecting workers
Communitywide efforts to comply with health recommendations help protect essential workers like those in agriculture, said Anne Soiza, assistant director of the division of occupational safety and health at the state Department of Labor and Industries.
“Our agriculture workers are essential workers. Just like people rally around health care workers who are taking care of active and very, very ill COVID-19 patients, our ag workers are essential workers themselves,” she said. “Even though they might be protected in the workplace, people are not in the workplace seven days a week. We need, from a community standpoint, to mask up to protect them so they can continue to provide the necessary food for all of us.”
Agriculture makes up 27% of jobs in Yakima County, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The local health district is partnering with businesses and community groups to provide thousands of free masks in Yakima County. It has directed residents to wear masks when out in public. The governor issued an order on June 8 that requires people to wear masks at work.