Yakima County had 1,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, including two new deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The district reported a total of 48 COVID-19-related deaths. Twenty-two individuals were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
The numbers were up from 1,098 cases and 46 deaths Monday evening.
Here are some recent questions and answers concerning COVID-19 in Yakima County. To submit a question, email news@yakimaherald.com.
Why is Yakima County’s case rate so high — roughly double the state rate?
As of Sunday, Yakima County had 407 cases per 100,000 people compared to 185 per 100,000 people statewide, according to state Department of Health data.
State health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said after a series of outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Yakima County, state Department of Health officials were sent to Yakima to help the facilities and the local health department.
“I think what we’re seeing in some of these outbreaks, whether it’s a long-term care facility or a food processing plant, is that you get a lot of people together, there’s a lot of transmission, and then all these individuals go home and back to their own communities and infect others in their family and others in their community,” said Lofy. “These outbreaks can be a way to sort of start more community transmission.”
State Secretary of Health John Weisman said in addition to that, increased testing helps communities identify more cases, such as the drive-thru testing offered earlier this month at State Fair Park in Yakima.
More than 5,800 tests have been administered in Yakima County, according to the state.
Should anything special be done to bring the numbers down?
Weisman said rapid response teams help identify outbreaks and then put measures in place at care facilities or work sites. Contact tracing can ensure others exposed tangentially to the outbreak can be quickly identified and quarantined, limiting the spread of an outbreak.
The state is preparing to deploy as many as 1,500 individuals to do contact tracing by mid-May, he said, with training for 750 National Guardsmen, 300 volunteers and some state employees beginning this weekend. Tracing includes interviewing those who test positive, learning about the onset of symptoms, when they may have become infectious and all those who were in close contact with them to support proper isolation.
These individuals would be deployed to the 35 local health districts in the state to help with contact tracing, as well as working at a central state level to support local health districts as needed. Those interesting in volunteering to help with contact tracing can email doh-volunteer@doh.wa.gov.
What’s the latest on local long-term care centers?
Yakima County has had 250 total confirmed coronavirus cases across seven of its 11 long-term care facilities, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said Tuesday.
The centers and number of cases are: Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, 58; Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish, 51; and Emerald Care in Wapato, eight. In Yakima, the centers are Willow Springs Care, 37; Good Samaritan, 46; Garden Village, 38; and Landmark Care Center, 12. The totals include residents and staff since the start of the outbreak.
The health district said 38 of the COVID-19 deaths in the county were long-term care center residents. The district identifies the facilities when more than five people die from COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Garden Village and Good Samaritan each had six deaths, Prestige Toppenish had 10 deaths, and Prestige-Parkside had 11 deaths.
Bravo said the health district is involved with testing for staff and residents at long-term care facilities. The district gets reports directly from the centers each time a staff member or resident tests positive. The reports also are logged in the Washington Disease Reporting System, she said.
“We have received calls from concerned staff and citizens, but we have no evidence that any information is being withheld and we have systems in place to prevent this,” she said. “As soon as there’s a case that’s been identified, we are in constant communication with the long-term care facility.”