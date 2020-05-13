The Yakima Health District reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,121.
That brings the average of new cases per day to 66.8 in May, up from 35 new daily cases at the end of April. The number of patients hospitalized remained at 25.
The death toll reached 69 with two new deaths reported Wednesday.
The health district has been tracking cases since mid-March. A total of 585 people have recovered.
Kittitas County added five more confirmed cases associated with the outbreak at Twin City Foods Inc., of which three were re-tested and two were family members of employees. Most cases stemming from the outbreak were symptomatic. All patients remain stable with no hospitalizations, the Kittitas County Health Department said.
Total cases in Kittitas County rose to 44 with 15 fully recovered and no longer isolated. The county’s business reopening request to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office remains on hold, so residents should continue to follow Phase 1 protocols, according to a release.