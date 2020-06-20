Yakima Health District reported 89 new cases of coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon.
The new cases bring Yakima County’s total number to 6,359, an increase from 6,270 on Friday.
Health District data shows no new deaths, with the death toll remaining at 118. Fifty-two people were hospitalized, a decrease of one, while the number intubated remains at 10.
As of Saturday, 2,688 people have recovered, meaning that it has been at least 28 days since they tested positive and they are neither hospitalized nor dead.