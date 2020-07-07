New cases of COVID-19 have been trending downward the past two weeks in Yakima County, with an average of 90 cases a day over the past week. In mid-June, Yakima County was seeing an average of 150 cases a day.
Yakima County surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 cases after 83 new cases were counted Tuesday, according to the Yakima Health District.
Four new deaths were reported Tuesday, marking a total of 154 deaths. Forty-one people were hospitalized, with nine intubated.
The new numbers bring the total confirmed cases of the coronavirus since mid-March to 8,018. A total of 5,010 people have recovered.
Yakima County no longer has the highest rate of new infections per capita in the state. Over the past two weeks, Yakima County has had 538 new cases per 100,000 residents the prior two weeks compared to 755 new cases per 100,000 in Franklin County, according to the state Department of Health. DOH numbers are usually a few days behind numbers from the Yakima Health District.
More testing is planned this week in Yakima County, with community testing sites at Mabton High School and Roosevelt Elementary in Yakima on Wednesday and Thursday. Sites will be set up at Eisenhower High School in Yakima and Toppenish Middle School on Friday and Saturday. Call 211 for more information.
Free masks will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley Mall in Union Gap on Thursday and at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish on Friday.
A statewide order requiring businesses to turn away customers who refuse to wear face coverings went into effect Tuesday. The rule had already been in effect in Yakima County.