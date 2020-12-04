The Yakima Health District reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with one additional death.
Yakima County has had 15,716 coronavirus cases and 267 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district. The total number of cases reported by the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday was incorrect and should have been 15,641.
Thirty-six people were hospitalized Friday. Four were intubated.
The health district and its partners will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Sunnyside on Sunday. The site will be open from Sunday to Thursday at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
The free drive-thru testing is open to anyone with symptoms, who has been exposed to COVID-19 or is concerned about exposure. Results will be available within two to three days of getting tested.
People are strongly encouraged to register online at wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting or call 211.
Free drive-thru testing also is available at State Fair Park in Yakima from Tuesday to Saturday. That site tested 395 people on Thursday and 394 on Friday.
The county has had an average of 103 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days. While still lower than the peak in June, when the per-day average reached 150 cases, it has increased significantly over the past few weeks, along with hospitalizations. Yakima County’s per-day average was 38 new cases in mid-August.
Yakima County had about 472 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 10-23. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
A total of 12,867 people have recovered.
Hospital readiness
The state tracks hospital readiness by region. Yakima County is in the southcentral region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties. The latest data show 72.5% of staffed acute care beds for adults are occupied in the region. The state’s goal is to have that number under 80%.
A total of 15% of acute care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, or 119 of 788 beds. That’s higher than the state goal of 10%, according to the state Department of Health.
The region has 96 staffed ICU beds for adults and 85 were occupied as of Friday, according to the DOH. Of the 96, 27 were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect an error in Thursday's total number of cases.