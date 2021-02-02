The Yakima Health District reported 69 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as dozens of previously untallied case results and two new deaths.
"Due to a number of rapid COVID tests that were not previously accounted for, YHD will be adding these over the next several days," the health district said on its website Tuesday.
It pointed out that 120 new cases were being reported compared to Monday's case counts. Of those, 69 were newly reported overnight and 51 were older cases, it said.
The county’s total is 25,922 since mid-March, with deaths at 348.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized Tuesday, with three people intubated. As of Tuesday, 21,448 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 704.8 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 9-22, according to state Department of Health numbers.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan.
Also Tuesday, strong winds resulted in the early closure of the Sunnyside community COVID-19 testing site at 4 p.m. All individuals with pre-scheduled appointments after that time will be contacted by staff to reschedule. Normal hours are expected to resume Wednesday.
Vaccine update
The Yakima Health District reported Tuesday that 13,067 first COVID vaccine doses and 2,832 second doses have been given in the county. The county has received 14,505 first doses and 2,832 second doses.
The health district estimates the number of remaining doses is greater than listed because providers are often able to extract additional doses of vaccine from vials. The information does not include doses given to staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the federal pharmacy partnership.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The Yakima Health District has an updated list of local clinics and other locations offering vaccines at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. The health district itself is not offering appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.
Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team temporarily closed the COVID-19 vaccine wait list Monday due to a surge in registrations. That day, the wait list spiked to more than 100,000 registered, officials said in a news release. Kittitas County has a total population of 48,140 residents.
Officials said Tuesday the surge was "due to an input error and is not the result of out-of-county registrations."
In a separate statement Tuesday, the county said that no information was lost and that 2,500 Kittitas County residents are on the wait list. Those individuals will be prioritized when the county receives its vaccine allotment, with another wait list expected to open within a week.