Yakima County has now gone nearly a week with new coronavirus cases remaining under 100, the Yakima Health District reported.
Health district officials reported a total of 10,436 cases, an increase of 68 from Thursday’s report. It also marks six consecutive days of double-digit numbers of new cases. That’s an improvement from June, when cases often were in the triple digits and sometimes totaled more than 200.
There were no new deaths to report, with the total number of dead at 196.
Health district officials reported the number of people hospitalized decreased by one to 27, with four people intubated.
As of Friday, 7,767 people were listed as having recovered from the disease, according to the district.
Selah Aquatic Center opening
Under the updated rules for Yakima County’s modified Phase 1, the Selah Aquatic Center will be opening up with limited capacity and hours.
The pools at Wixson Park will open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 1 p.m., said Aimee Ozanich, the aquatic center’s director. Sunday hours will be 8:30 to 11 a.m., while weekday hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m., Ozanich said.
There will be a limit of 12 people, with one swimmer/walker per lane in the pool, and swim lessons will be limited to five people or fewer, Ozanich said.