The number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County increased by 65 on Monday with no new deaths, the Yakima Health District reported.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total to 9,610, according to the health district. The death toll remained at 179, where it has been since Thursday. Of those, 168 had existing health conditions.
Hospitalizations remained at 30, with two people intubated.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 7,462, a jump of 908. Those are people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 at least 28 days ago and aren't hospitalized or deceased, according to the health district.
The percentage of people who tested positive for the virus was 20.4% in Yakima County over the past week, according to the state Department of Health. The rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks was 445 per 100,000 people; that number, down from June, is the second-highest in the state after Franklin County.
Also Monday, Kittitas County reported a death at a long-term care facility due to COVID-19. The resident of Pacifica Senior Living died Sunday, according to a news release from county health officials.
Testing this week
Registration-free COVID-19 testing will be offered Tuesday through Friday at the Yakima YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center, 3800 River Road in Yakima. The site is in addition to drive-up testing offered by the National Guard, and is a change from previously announced locations.
Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Times were changed to avoid the heat of the day. The Yakima Valley is expected to see the summer's highest temperatures so far this week.
The following drive-thru sites will be open for COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
• Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th St., Sunnyside.
• State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.
Testing is free and open to anyone who has symptoms or has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Appointments are strongly encouraged; call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome at the drive-thru sites but not guaranteed. Call 211 for more information or go to the Yakima Health District website.
Limits on gatherings
As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across Washington, new limits on social gatherings and a ban on live entertainment went into effect Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced the steps last week.
Under the new Safe Start phase limits, the number of individuals allowed in social gatherings during Phase 3 is reduced from 50 people to 10. Counties in Phase 2 may continue to have social gatherings of up to five people.
Examples of gatherings that are affected by the new order include parties, social clubs, garage sales, gatherings on beaches and parks and youth sports. Along with limiting social interactions, people should continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands, sanitize surfaces and wear cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, health officials stress.
In Yakima County, which is following a modified Phase 1 plan, no gatherings with people outside of the household are allowed except for small behavioral health support groups and outdoor religious services.
Learn more at the health district's Safe Start Yakima webpage at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2429/Safe-Start-Yakima-County.
Editor's note: The address of the Aquatic Center has been corrected.