The Yakima Health District reported 62 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and reminded people to stick with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Health district spokesperson Lillian Bravo said it’s important to stay vigilant even when venturing out in extreme heat, which can make it more uncomfortable to wear a mask. She advised anyone struggling to seek shade and stay away from others when needed, but to keep the mask on when socially distancing becomes impossible.
“I want to celebrate again the fact that we’re not getting close to 200 cases a day like we were just a few weeks ago,” Bravo said. “But we also need to remember in the context, we’re still in a precarious situation.”
Bravo noted that to qualify for Phase 2, the county would need to see 63 or fewer new cases over a two-week period. The state's criteria is 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. Yakima County's population is 250,000.
The total number of cases since mid-March reached 9,755 on Wednesday.
The death toll was 182, with two additional deaths. Hospitalizations are at 30 people and three are intubated.
The district’s website said an error in its formula put out an inaccurate number of recovered patients on Tuesday, so that total fell to 6,756.
Bravo said the health department has received some requests to keep the red and black flags put out at Chesterley Park, where they were placed to represent people diagnosed with disease in Yakima County. The flags were originally scheduled to be taken down Thursday afternoon.
Kittitas County
Kittitas County reported another COVID-19 death at a long-term care facility on Wednesday, bringing the total to five.
The health district said the deaths are more than numbers on a data dashboard.
"We also realize the stress and emotional turmoil this outbreak is creating for families who have lost loved ones, families who are worried about losing their loved ones, employees and their family members, along with our community at large," the health district said in a statement.