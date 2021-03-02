The Yakima Health District reported 53 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 27,771 since mid-March, with deaths at 381.
Sixteen people were hospitalized Tuesday with one person intubated. As of Tuesday, 25,645 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 270.8 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 6-19.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that educators and licensed child care providers have been added to 1B Tier 1 and are immediately eligible for vaccines as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211, or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.