The Yakima County COVID-19 death toll reached 168 on Friday, as five additional deaths and 102 new cases were announced.

The number of COVID cases for the county is now at 8,344, according to the Yakima Health District. Of those, 5,227 are considered to have recovered. The health district began tracking cases in mid-March.

Hospitalizations jumped to 46 Friday, compared to 36 on Thursday. That includes 12 intubated, compared to seven on Thursday. 

On Thursday Gov. Jay Inslee praised Yakima County residents for their increased use of face masks. Inslee issued an order on June 26 that businesses in Yakima County can't serve people without face coverings. That order was expanded statewide on Tuesday.

The health district is continuing to monitor mask use with countywide surveys. It plans to release its next report on mask prevalence on Monday, district Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach said.

Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima and Toppenish Middle School. The sites operated by the National Guard for the Yakima Health District will now test anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, and anyone without symptoms who has a high risk of exposure. That includes people with a COVID-19-positive person in their household, close contacts and people exposed in outbreak settings, the health district said.

Testing will be offered next week from Tuesday through Saturday, July 18, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish and State Fair Park in Yakima. Call 211 for more information.

