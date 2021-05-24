The Yakima Health District reported 47 additional coronavirus cases Saturday through Monday, with two new deaths.
There were 10 cases Saturday, three cases Sunday and 34 cases Monday. The county’s total is now 31,014 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 425.
Ten people were hospitalized Monday, with none intubated.
As of Monday, 29,714 residents had recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 59.8% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 50.9% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 42.3% are fully vaccinated. Yakima County had 114.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 30 to May 13.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.