The Yakima Health District reported 40 additional coronavirus cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The case count was 14 on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and eight on Monday. The health district is now providing case count updates Monday to Friday only. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be reported on Mondays.
The district is still reconciling deaths. The reported number of deaths stands at 407, as it has since April 27.
The county has had 30,729 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Seven people were hospitalized Monday, with two intubated.
As of Monday, 29,037 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Yakima County had 183.6 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 19 to May 2, meeting state metrics to stay in Phase 3. That’s below the state average of 247 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but
appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.