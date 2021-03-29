The Yakima Health District reported 67 additional coronavirus cases from Sunday and Monday, with one new death. The total includes 36 new cases Sunday and 31 Monday.
The county’s total is 28,895 since the pandemic started, with 389 deaths.
Ten people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated.
As of Monday, 27,187 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 230.1 cases per 100,000 people from March 3-16.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. People who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders are now eligible. Also included: people who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vaccinations are everyone 65 and over, those 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Beginning Wednesday, eligibility expands to restaurant, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone between 60 and 64 years of age; and anyone with two or more underlying conditions.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org). The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.
The mass vaccine site at State Fair Park in Yakima has additional doses and is expanding its hours this week. Proof of eligibility is required such as an employer/provider letter, work ID badge or screenshot of phase finder approval. Register at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 211.