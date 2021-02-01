The Yakima Health District reported 213 additional coronavirus cases, with no new deaths.
That includes 109 new cases on Sunday, 104 new cases on Monday and 22 additional cases reported between Jan. 26-29. The county’s total is 25,802 since mid-March, with deaths at 346.
Thirty people were hospitalized Monday, with four people intubated.
As of Monday, 21,290 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 861.1 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 6-19.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state Department of Health reported on Friday that 17,139 vaccine doses have been given in Yakima County.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an e-mail or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
For the week of Feb. 1, the county received 3,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to figures from the Yakima Health District. The supply includes 2,900 first doses and 1,000 second doses. This week’s allocation is the second-highest for Yakima County since vaccinations started.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.
Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team has temporarily closed the COVID-19 vaccine wait list due to a surge in registrations. On Monday, the wait list spiked to more than 100,000 registered, officials said in a news release. Kittitas County has a total population of 48,140 residents, according to the Office of Financial Management.
Team members are working to troubleshoot the problem and will notify the public when it's resolved.
Last week, the team administered 2,165 COVID-19 vaccinations between two county locations. IMT clinic plans will be adjusted for this week, officials said, because the majority of the county order for vaccine was denied; state supply was not available. Kittitas County immediately requested the doses again, according to the news release.
Already scheduled appointments are not changing, but fewer doses will be available in Cle Elum than previously anticipated.
As of Monday, Kittitas County has 132 active cases and a decreasing incident rate of COVID-19. On Wednesday, all long-term health care facilities will have received their second COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.