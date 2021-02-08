The Yakima Health District on Monday reported 167 additional coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths due to a backlog of COVID-19 deaths dating to mid-January.
Of the 167 new cases reported Monday, 57 are from Monday and 59 are from Sunday. The remaining 51 cases are older cases, the health district said.
“The large increase in deaths accounts for the 11 backlogged deaths being added to our data. While they are going to be added to the current count, they will count for the time frame they occurred,” the health district notes on its website.
The number of new cases reported Monday includes results of a number of rapid COVID-19 tests that were previously uncounted. The health district will be adding these over the next several days.
Thirty-two people were hospitalized Monday, with two people intubated.
As of Monday, 22,928 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 573.5 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 16-29.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan.
‘La Vacuna’ Facebook Live event
The Yakima Health District will host a live Facebook event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials will discuss COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, how to sign up and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Panelists are Dr. Consuelo Rodriguez of Pacific Northwest University, Dr. Bismark Fernandez of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and Padre Jaime Chacon of the Catholic Diocese of Yakima.
The goal for this event is to provide additional information and address any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine to the Spanish-speaking community, according to a news release.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its COVID-19 vaccine plan. Everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment. The Yakima Health District is not scheduling appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.