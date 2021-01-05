158 new cases, two additional deaths
The Yakima Health District reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with two additional deaths.
The additional cases reported by the health district brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since mid-March to 21,902.
The number of deaths in the county rose to 309. Fifty-nine people were hospitalized Tuesday, with five people intubated.
Health officials reported that 16,169 people have recovered.
Over the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 212.8 new cases a day.
The county’s rate of new cases from Dec. 12-25 was 983.8 per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health. The state announced a new business reopening plan on Tuesday.
— Tammy Ayer