200606-yh-news-transmission-1.jpg
Buy Now

A Washington Air National Guardsman collects a sample from a patient for a COVID-19 test Friday, June 5, 2020, in the parking lot of Perry Technical Institute in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima County soared past 6,000 with three more deaths added on Thursday, according to the Yakima Health District.

An additional 123 cases since Wednesday pushed the total to 6,062 with 2,535 recovered. The county’s deaths are at 116. The health district has been tracking cases since mid-March.

Hospitalizations stayed the same at 51 with 10 patients intubated.

Community testing sites are planned next week in Yakima, Sunnyside, Selah, Granger, Union Gap and Wapato. Ongoing testing also is offered at area clinics and hospitals. Call your health care provider or 211 for more information.

— Yakima Herald-Republic

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com and on Twitter: @luketscribe