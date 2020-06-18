The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima County soared past 6,000 with three more deaths added on Thursday, according to the Yakima Health District.
An additional 123 cases since Wednesday pushed the total to 6,062 with 2,535 recovered. The county’s deaths are at 116. The health district has been tracking cases since mid-March.
Hospitalizations stayed the same at 51 with 10 patients intubated.
Community testing sites are planned next week in Yakima, Sunnyside, Selah, Granger, Union Gap and Wapato. Ongoing testing also is offered at area clinics and hospitals. Call your health care provider or 211 for more information.
— Yakima Herald-Republic