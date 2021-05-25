The Yakima Health District reported 12 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,026 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 425. Eleven people were hospitalized Tuesday, with no one intubated.
As of Tuesday 29,743 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, with a full reopening planned June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 60.9% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 51.7% 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 43.4% are fully vaccinated. Yakima County had 101 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 4 to May 17.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.