Yakima County's running tally of COVID-19 cases increased by 114 Sunday, bringing the total to 9,545, according to the Yakima Health District.
The death toll remained at 179, where it has been since Thursday when three deaths were recorded. Of the dead, 168 had existing health conditions. The countywide number of hospitalizations and intubations also held steady Sunday — 30 and two, respectively — the same as on Saturday.
Of the 9,545 positive cases so far in the county, 6,734 are considered to have recovered, meaning it's been at least 28 days since diagnosis and they are neither hospitalized nor dead.