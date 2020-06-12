Yakima Health District officials reported 112 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,371.
The death toll remained at 103, with 95 of those having other health problems.
As of Friday afternoon, 45 people were hospitalized, a decrease of two, while eight COVID-19 patients were intubated, a decrease of one.
There are now 2,029 people who have recovered from the disease. The health district began tracking cases in mid-March.
Yakima County continues to remain under Phase 1 restrictions because of the large number of new coronavirus cases, the transmission rate and high hospitalizations. Yakima city officials announced Friday that Franklin Park Pool would not open this summer, as pools and gyms may not open until a county reaches Phase 3.
As of late Thursday, Yakima County had 638 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. State criteria call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 to move to the next phase of reopening. In Yakima County, 34% of those tested had positive results over the past week. The state Department of Health reported that 78% of hospital beds are occupied in Yakima County, and 19% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Statewide, 65.5% of hospital beds are occupied, with 2.6% occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Health officials urge people to stay home whenever possible, wear face coverings in public and stay 6 feet apart. The health district partnered with communities, businesses and groups around the county to distribute thousands of free masks this week.
No Franklin Park pool
There will be no swimming at Franklin Park pool this summer due to the coronavirus.
City officials announced Friday that the pool would not open this summer due to the restrictions under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” program. Swimming pools and gyms are allowed to reopen at less than 50% capacity in the third phase of the reopening plan, according to state officials.
Lions Pool is also closed due to the restrictions, but efforts are being made to be ready for its reopening when restrictions are lifted, Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson was quoted as saying in a news release.
Pools in Toppenish, Wapato, Grandview and Sunnyside are also closed for the summer.