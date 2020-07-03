200625-yh-news-healthboard

Members of the Washington National Guard check-in passengers at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road in Selah, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

A streak of sub-100 daily COVID-10 case counts ended Friday in Yakima County.

On Friday, the county recorded 7,667 confirmed cases. That is an increase of 111 new cases from Thursday's total count, ending five straight days of double-digit counts of new cases. Those double-digit numbers were an improvement from three weeks ago, when the county was averaging 150 cases a day.

There were no new deaths reported Thursday; the total remained at 141.

The number of hospitalizations also continue to decline. On Thursday, there were 42 individuals hospitalized, a drop from 45 on Thursday and 53 a week earlier. Nine individuals were intubated, a drop of one from Thursday.

Yakima County moved to a modified Phase 1, or Phase 1.5, on the state’s four-stage reopening plan on Friday, which will allow for additional business activity. People must still wear masks in public and should not gather with others from outside their household.

Yakima Health District officials stressed that residents should remain careful and refrain from gathering during the Fourth of July holiday to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

