The Yakima Health District reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and one new death.
A total of 9,855 people in the county have tested positive for the virus since mid-March. The death toll is 183 people on an increase of one. Thirty people are hospitalized, with three intubated.
A total of 6,956 people have recovered.
The percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who tested positive was 16.2% during the past week, a number which has been dropping recently. The state’s goal is to have that number below 2%. The rate of new cases per 100,000 people was 441 in Yakima County during the prior two weeks, according to the state Department of Health.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lauded Yakima County’s masking efforts during a statewide news briefing on Thursday, saying up to 95% of people are wearing face coverings while they go about their essential tasks.
For information on COVID-19 testing in Yakima County, call 211.