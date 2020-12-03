The Yakima Health District will adopt new guidelines calling a shorter quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.
Updated guidelines were issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
The CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine period, but the new guidelines allow a person with no symptoms to end a quarantine period after 10 days. If a person in quarantine receives a negative test and shows no symptoms, their quarantine can end after seven days. People should be tested within 48 hours of ending quarantine.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate according to CDC guidelines.
Those who test positive or are identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive can call the Washington State COVID CARE line at 1-833-453-0336 for additional support during isolation or quarantine.
The Washington Department of Health also adopted the new recommendations.
"It is critical that the person who has been in quarantine continues to monitor their symptoms and wear a mask through Day 14," the DOH said in a news release. "If they develop symptoms, they should isolate themselves to avoid infecting others and get tested."
92 new cases Thursday
Yakima Health District officials reported 92 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 15,549 coronavirus cases and 266 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Thirty-four people were hospitalized Thursday, and four were intubated.
The county has had an average of 110 new cases per day over the past seven days. Yakima County had about 450 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 9-22. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
A total of 12,820 people have recovered.
Triumph reports 30 cases in outbreak
Yakima's Triumph Treatment Services reported 30 cases among patients and staff at its Women's Campus since last weekend.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Triumph's Chief Clinical Officer Tom Davidson said the behavioral health provider notified public health officials as required. Patients are being treated either at home or on site at Triumph, according to Davidson, and they're following the advice of local health officials to contain the spread.
Flu shot clinic in Sunnyside
The Swofford and Halma Clinic will have a free flu shot drive-thru clinic from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Sunnyside School District parking lot, according to the health district.
People should bring their insurance cards if they have them. Insurance will cover flu shots for those 0-18. Adults can also get a free flu vaccine and no one will be turned away based on ability to pay.
Masks are required. For more information call Delia at 509-837-3933.