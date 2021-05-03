The state will announce where counties fall under the Roadmap to Recovery coronavirus reopening plan on Tuesday.
Any changes will take effect Friday. The state delayed an announcement a day to allow time to analyze weekend data. Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, which will be livestreamed on TVW.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. To remain there, it must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 233.5 cases per 100,000 people from April 12-25. Department of Health data for the week of April 15-21 put Yakima County’s per capita hospitalization number at 4.6.
Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted. Phase 2 limits outdoor gatherings to 15 people, and sets indoor occupancy at 25%.
Monday’s numbers
The Yakima Health District reported 45 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and Monday but did not include an updated death count because the district was reconciling deaths when it released the case numbers. The number of deaths reported on Saturday was 407.
The case count was 18 on Sunday and 27 on Monday.
Twelve people were hospitalized Monday, with one intubated.
The district has not updated the number of people recovered due to technical issues with the formula used to calculate the number. That number won’t be updated until further notice, according to another statement on the data summary page. The county defines recovery as someone who has gone more than 28 days since testing positive and is neither hospitalized nor dead.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.