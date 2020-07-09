Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that despite increasing COVID-19 cases, he’s not ready to reverse course for counties that have started reopening their economies — but it could happen, if needed.
“I hesitate to spend a whole lot of time on that,” he said. “I’d rather spend time on success and we’re doing that.”
During a news conference, Inslee acknowledged that counties across the state are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases.
However, he also pointed out the increasing number of people wearing face coverings statewide, and said it will — when coupled with following social distancing — keep the state moving forward.
“So, let’s get together and mask up so we can open up our economy,” he said.
The governor’s message came on a day that Yakima County saw another triple-digit increase in new cases — 104 — and three more deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The new cases bring the total to 8,242, up from 8,138 Wednesday.
So far, the virus has killed 163 people in Yakima County. Of those, 159 were known to have underlying health conditions.
There were 36 people hospitalized with the virus Thursday and seven were intubated, a slight decrease from the 40 hospitalizations and nine intubations Wednesday.
The district has been tracking cases since mid-March. More than half of those infected — 5,117 — are considered to have recovered.
There were 120 new cases reported Wednesday.
Inslee applauded the increase of people masking up in Yakima County, where the per capita infection rate was as high as 700 per 100,000 people in mid June. That number recently dropped to about 500 per 100,000 people, he said.
“The good thing is the people understand that we are in a fight for the public health of Washingtonians,” he said. “So far, we have seen really good teamwork across the state.”