There were 114 new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District, but no additional deaths.
Wednesday's numbers continue an upward trend. Though the county is not faring as poorly as it did early last summer, peaking at about 150 cases per day in June, it is well above its mid-August rate of 38 per day. Over the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 105.7 new cases per day.
Hospitalizations were also up Wednesday, with 32 compared to 28 on Tuesday. The same number — three — were intubated.
The county now has had 15,549 people test positive since it began tracking the virus in March. It surpassed the 15,000 mark Saturday. Of those infected, 266 have died and 12,792 are considered to have recovered.