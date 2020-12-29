Yakima Health District officials reported 92 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 20,412 coronavirus cases and 294 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Seventy people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Yakima County as of Tuesday, up four from Monday. Five people were intubated as of Tuesday.
A total of 15,053 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 879.5 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 5-18. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Community drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers in Yakima and Sunnyside will be open on Thursday, and closed on Friday, New Year’s Day. For more information on COVID testing, go to the Yakima Health District’s website or call 211. A total of 547 people were tested Tuesday at the State Fair Park site.