Yakima County on Thursday had its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, with the Yakima Health District reporting 90 new cases.
That daily total did not break the county's streak of consecutive days with fewer than 100 new cases, which started the last time it had 90 cases, July 24. The streak of double-digit days now stands at 19. Prior to that single-day tallies regularly hit triple digits, including an average of about 150 cases per day in June.
The total number of people in Yakima County who have tested positive now stands at 11,112. The total number who have died is 211, up two from Wednesday. Of those dead, 195 are considered to have had existing health conditions, according to the health district.
Hospitalization numbers continued to decrease Thursday, with 17 now hospitalized countywide, down from 19 on Wednesday. Five of those are intubated, down from six on Wednesday.
The number of those considered to have recovered from the coronavirus surpassed 9,000 on Thursday and now sits at 9,025, up from 8,923 on Wednesday.