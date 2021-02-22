The Yakima Health District reported 82 additional cases on Sunday and Monday, with one new death.
There were 58 cases reported on Sunday and 24 cases reported on Monday. The county’s total is 27,361 since mid-March, with deaths at 375.
Thirteen people were hospitalized Monday, with three people intubated.
As of Monday, 24,771 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 485.6 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 27-Feb. 9.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine updateThe state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. All clinics require scheduled appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.