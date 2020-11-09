Yakima County health officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and Monday, and no new deaths.
The county has had 13,343 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 248 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The health district reports Sunday and Monday cases on Monday.
The number of people hospitalized remained at 13 with one person intubated.
A total of 12,228 people has recovered.
Yakima County had 111.7 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 16-29. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks. That’s the highest rate of new cases since late August.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
State health officials will have a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about accelerated COVID-19 transmission in the state. It will be broadcast on TVW, which is aired on Charter Spectrum channel 193 and online at www.tvw.org/covid-19.
Free COVID-19 testing is available from Tuesday through Saturday at State Fair Park in Yakima. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for Thursdays when the hours are 1-7 p.m. All visitors are required to wear face masks and remain in their cars. Preregistration is available on the Yakima Health District's website.